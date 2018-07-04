हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amrapali Dubey

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua's PDA is pure romance - See Pics

A couple of days ago, Amrapali took to her Instagram page to share a photograph of Nirahua.  

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua&#039;s PDA is pure romance - See Pics
Pic courtesy: @aamrapali1101 (Instagram).

Mumbai: Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav have romanced each other in many Bhojpuri films. The YouTube Queen and the Jubilee star set the silver screen ablaze every time they share screen space. Their chemistry is magical and matchless. They share a great bond off screen too and their PDA is proof.

A couple of days ago, Amrapali took to her Instagram page to share a photograph of Nirahua with this caption- "Ghar aaja pardesi tera des bulaye re (sic)."

 

Ghar aaja pardesi tera des bulaye re 

A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on

And as a response to Amrapali's post, Nirahua shared a pic of his co-star with a caption that reads: "Hum to hain Pardesh me Desh me nikla hoga chand @aamrapali1101 (sic)."

 

Hum to hain Pardesh me Desh me nikla hoga chand @aamrapali1101

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

However, it is difficult to comprehend the reason behind these posts. Fans, meanwhile just can't keep calm.

A few days back, Amrapali posted a pic of hers with Nirahua. She apparently shared it on public demand. While sharing it, she wrote: "On special demands @dineshlalyadav people are commenting ki bohot din ho gaya aap logon ka saath mein photo dekhe  but really guys thankyou so much everyone meri aur Dineshji ki onscreen pairing ko aaplogo ne itna pyaar diya hai we are both very thankfull and we love each and everyone of youll  (sic)."

Nirahua is shooting for his film Sher-E-Hindustan in Nepal and the film will have a Nepali actress on board as the leading lady.

Coming back to Amrapali and Nirahua's pairing, the two actors recently played lovers in this year's Eid release Border. And they have many more films scheduled to release in future.

Nirahua and Amrapali's Nirahua Hindustani 2 has set the internet on fire. The film has garnered over 70 million views on YouTube. It is the first Bhojpuri film to have garnered such a mammoth viewership, a feat no other Bhojpuri film has attained so far.
 
The duo's  2015 film Nirahua Rickshawala 2 too has done exceptionally well. The blockbuster film has garnered over 63 million views on YouTube.  And last but not the least, Nirahua Hindustani starring the super-hit jodi has over 52 million views so far.

This jodi reportedly has a number of films in its kitty and the list includes - Jai Veeru, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.

Tags:
Amrapali DubeyDinesh Lal YadavAmrapali Dubey Dinesh Lal Yadav filmsNirahua filmsDubey Dinesh Lal Yadav songs

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close