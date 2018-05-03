Amrapali Dubey and Khesari Lal Yadav's song Marad Abhi Baccha Ba from Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke out - Watch

Mumbai: The audio of the special song titled Marad Abhi Baccha Ba featuring Amrapali Dubey, from Khesari Lal Yadav's much-awaited Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke is out. The song is Khesari and Amrapali's first ever item song together, reports suggest.

During the first look launch event here a few days ago, expressing his happiness over working with Amrapali for the first time, Khesari said, "Amrapali is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in the industry. I had not worked with her before but I will be getting an opportunity to share screen space with her in this film. She has taken YouTube by storm. She is the first actress to have such a huge fan following on YouTube. I had great fun working with her. I hope people like out song."

The audio was published on YouTube by Yashi Films.

The song penned by Pawan Pandey and composed by Madhukar Anand has been sung by Khesari and Priyanka Singh.

Amrapali and Khesari descended to enthral fans by delivering an exciting dance performance during an event held recently.

A video of Amrapali and Khesari shaking a leg on stage during the event has been published on Instagram and we can see the stars enjoying their performance. The actors were at their best but the fans flashing torch-light on their mobile phones amplified their energy levels.

During the performance, the stars even showed a glimpse of the upcoming track from the film Dulhin Ganga Par Ke in which Amrapali has a special appearance.

Produced by Arvind Anand and co-produced by R.S. Pandey under the banner of Brandvilla Production and Khesari Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Dulhin Ganga Par Ke has been directed by Aslam Shaikh.

According to filmmaker Shaikh, the movie will be a blockbuster and will break several records at the Box Office. It showcases Bhojpuriya culture and tradition and hence the audience will be able to relate to it, reports suggest.

The film has been shot at various locations in Gujarat and Mumbai.

The film also has Trisha Khan, Awadhesh Mishra, KK Goswami, Brajesh Tripathi, Deepak Sinha, Manoj Tiger, Dev Singh, Prakash Jais, Shakeela Majeed, Samarth Chaturvedi, Ayushi Tiwari, Sweety Singh, Anjali, Sanjeev Mishra and Irfan Khan on board. The music for the film has been composed by Madhukar Anand and the songs have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav 'Kavi Ji' , Azad Singh, Pawan Pandey. The cinematography is by south Indian film industry's Thamban.

Kanu Mukharji, Pappu Khana and Ricky Gupta have choreographed the songs while Dilip Yadav has designed the action sequences.