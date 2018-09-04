Amrapali Dubey asks Madhhu Shharma if she has ever been in love, her reply will leave you stunned—Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amrapali Dubey

Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. 

New Delhi: Bhojpuri queen Amrapali Dubey is known for her blockbuster performances and hit dance numbers. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the Bhojpuri cinema buffs. Besides acting and dancing, it's her hilarious videos which are a big hit online.

Recently, Amrapali shared a duet Tik Tok video with another Bhojpuri sensation Madhhu Shharma. The former can be seen asking her if she has ever been in love and the expressions of both the stars will win your hearts.

 

The actress made her foray into the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. After that her winning streak continued with films like Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Jigarwala, Baagi Bhaile Sajna, Raja Babu, Kashi Amarnath, Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Veer Yoddha MahaBali, Nirahua Chalal London to name a few.

Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan. 

