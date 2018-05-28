Amrapali Dubey begins shooting for Lagal Raha Batasha in a unique way - Watch

Mumbai: Amrapali Dubey started shooting for her upcoming film Lagal Raha Batasha on Sunday. The pretty Bhojpuri actress took to Instagram to share a few stills from the sets of the film.

Check out her pics below:

Shoot click A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on May 27, 2018 at 11:49am PDT

Random shooting pic #lagalrahabatasha A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on May 27, 2018 at 12:09pm PDT

Amrapali looks beautiful in the loose-fitting pair of black pants and a multi-coloured sleeveless top.

Though not much information about the film is available, going by Amrapali's look, it is going to be a very different one.

The makers of the film began the shooting in a unique way. Usually, a film's shooting begins with a Mahurat but in this case, the cast and crew cut a cake before rolling the camera.

Watch the video posted by Live manoranjan on YouTube

Amrapali is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Before making a mark in the world of celluloid, Amrapali worked in TV shows - Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

She made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then become the highest paid actress in the industry, reports suggest.

Her pairing with Nirahua has been loved so much that producers often cast her with him in their films.