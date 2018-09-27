Amrapali Dubey-Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's latest Tik Tok video is hilarious—Watch

New Delhi: One of the most loved on-screen couple of Bhojpuri film industry—Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua often share their funny videos on social media platforms. Their off-screen camaraderie is too cute to miss and their videos grab maximum eyeballs. Nirahua recently shared a Tik Tok video of the two. He wrote: “Our 1st attempt in our favourite language #pagalpremi @aamrapali1101.” Isn't it funny? Nirahua and Amrapali's superhit on-screen jodi has delivered a number of blockbuster hits. The audiences love to watch them together.

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first installment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

Nirahua and Amrapali's last release 'Border' hit the screens on Eid, June 15, 2018, and received a warm response from the audiences.

They will also be seen in 'Nirahua Hindustani 3' which will be produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd. It will be directed by Nirahua Hindustani 2 helmer Manjul Thakur.