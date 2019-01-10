हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amrapali Dubey

Amrapali Dubey-Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's romantic song 'Chehra Tohar' from 'Nirahua Chalal London' out—Watch

The song has been sung by Alok Kumar, Hunny B and the lyrics are penned by Rakesh Nirala.

Amrapali Dubey-Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua&#039;s romantic song &#039;Chehra Tohar&#039; from &#039;Nirahua Chalal London&#039; out—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri cinema's one of the most sought-after on-screen couples Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's latest romantic song 'Chehra Tohar' from 'Nirhua Chalal London' has been released. It is a perfect mushy number, shot at many beautiful foreign locales.

The song has been sung by Alok Kumar, Hunny B and the lyrics are penned by Rakesh Nirala. The music is composed by Madhukar Anand.

Watch the song here:

The film has been directed by Chandra Pant and produced by Sonu Khatri. It has been made under the banner of Pashupatinath Productions. It also features Manoj Tiger, Sabin Shrestha, Sunil Thapa, Santosh Pehlvan, Kiran Yadav, Gopal Rai, Sushma Adhikari, Santosh Mishra, Sonu Khatri and Ram Magar to name a few.

Dinesh Lal Yadav was seen in celebrity reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' season 6 as a participant. He has a huge fan following and is loved by the people for his act on the big screens.

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

Amrapali DubeyAamrapali DubeyNirahuaNirahua Chalal LondonDinesh Lal Yadavchehra tohar

