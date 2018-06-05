हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amrapali Dubey

Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Ravi Kishan's throwback 'swim time' video is fun to watch

In the boomerang video, we can see the trio jumping in the pool. It must have been so much fun!  

Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Ravi Kishan&#039;s throwback &#039;swim time&#039; video is fun to watch

Mumbai: Acting is not an easy task. Actors work really hard to deliver spellbinding performances on-screen but they do have as much fun on the sets of their films. Bhojpuri stars Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Ravi Kishan apparently had a great time shooting for a film titled Kaashi Amarnath.

And a throwback video shared by Amrapali on her Instagram page is proof.

Amrapali wrote: "Swim time on set Kashi Amarnath with @ravikishann and @dineshlalyadav (sic)."

 

Swim time on set Kashi Amarnath  with @ravikishann and @dineshlalyadav 

A post shared by Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

In the boomerang video, we can see the trio jumping in the pool. It must have been so much fun!

Directed by Santosh Mishra, Kaashi Amarnath starred  Ravi Kishan and Nirahua besides YouTube Queen Amrapali Dubey.

The action drama saw Ravi Kisan and Nirahua at loggerheads. The film was produced by Priyanka Chopra, Siddharth Chopra &  Dr.Neha Shandilya Purple Pebble Pictures & Rose Quartz Entertainment.
  
Ravi Kishan is Bhojpuri cinema's megastar. He has delivered a number of blockbusters and is one of the most popular personalities in the industry.

Nirahua on the other hand in often referred to as Jubilee star. Most of his films have raked in the moolah at the Box Office. His pairing with Amrapali sets the screen on fire. The duo shares a sizzling hot chemistry and this becomes the USP of their films.

The two will make a splash on the silverscreen once again with their film Border slated to release on June 15.

Tags:
Amrapali DubeyDinesh Lal YadavRavi KishanBhojpuri starsAmrapali Dubey videosBhojpuri films 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close