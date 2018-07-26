हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dinesh Lal Yadav

Amrapali Dubey-Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua's sizzling rain dance in Karela Man Pat Jayi goes viral - Watch

Mumbai: Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua set the silver screen ablaze every time they team up for a film together. On screen, they look like a match-made-in-heaven, and their fans love to see them as a romantic couple.

An old song featuring Bhojpuri cinema's sizzling hot jodi has now gone viral on the internet.

The song titled Karela Man Pat Jayi from the film Aashik Aawara showcases the sizzling hot chemistry between Nirahua and his reel ladylove.

The duo's rain dance will set the temperature soaring this monsoon. And if you are still wondering why Nirahua and Amrapali's jodi is a massive hit among the moviegoers, check out the video of the song here:

The song sung by Nirahua and Kalpana Patowary is penned and composed by  Pyare Lal Yadav and Rajesh-Rajneesh respectively.

Nirahua and Amrapali's Nirahua Hindustani 2 set the internet on fire. The film garnered over 78 million views on YouTube and is going strong. 

It is the first Bhojpuri film to have garnered such a mammoth viewership.

The duo's 2015 film Nirahua Rickshawala 2 too has done exceptionally well. The blockbuster film has garnered over 68 million views on YouTube.  And last but not the least, Nirahua and Amrapali's Nirahua Hindustani has over 55 million views so far.

This super-hit jodi has a number of films slated to release and the list includes Jai Veeru, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.

