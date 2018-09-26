Amrapali Dubey-Dinesh Lal Yadav's 'Nirahua Hindustani 3' to release on Chhath Puja—Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey and superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's upcoming venture 'Nirahua Hindustani 3' is all set to hit the screens on Chhath Puja this year. The on-screen pairing of Amrapali and Nirahua is best loved by the audiences.

The actress recently took to her social media handle and shared a small video from the movie which revealed that the film will hit the screens on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja.

This year, Chhath Puja celebrations will begin from November 11 to 14. It is majorly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh as well as the Madhesh region of Nepal. The Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun god (Surya Dev) and his wife Usha Usha, seeking bounties of life on earth from them and requesting the granting of certain wishes. Also, devotees thank the god and goddess for their blessings.

Coming back to the movie, the series began with 'Nirahua Hindustani' in 2014. The action-romantic-comedy film written by Santosh Mishra and directed by Satish Chand Jain created waves at the Box Office and gave a new lease of life to Bhojpuri cinema.

'Nirahua Hindustani 3' will be produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd and will be directed by Nirahua Hindustani 2 helmer Manjul Thakur.

Rajnish Mishra will compose music for the film which will be penned by Pyarelal Kavi Dwara, Shyam Dehati and Azad Singh.

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first installment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

Nirahua and Amrapali's latest release 'Border' hit the screens on Eid, June 15 this year and has received a warm response from the audiences.