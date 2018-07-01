हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nirahua

Amrapali Dubey-Dinesh Lal Yadav's video from Nirahua Chalal London is going viral on internet, garners over 5 crore views

The hit romantic on-screen Jodi of Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey will be seen in 'Nirahua Chalal London'. A video from the film has gone viral on the social media and has so far been viewed by over 5.68 crore people.

Amrapali Dubey-Dinesh Lal Yadav&#039;s video from Nirahua Chalal London is going viral on internet, garners over 5 crore views
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

They are considered to be the 'it' couple of Bhojpuri film industry. Their on-screen chemistry ensures a blockbuster in the making. Yes, we are talking about Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey. The duo lits the screen every time they come together on the screens.

The hit romantic on-screen Jodi will be seen in 'Nirahua Chalal London' and a video from the film has gone viral and has so far been viewed by over 5.68 crore people. In the video, Nirahua and Amrapali are seen taking a race challenge which is followed by a song, titled 'Bil Ke Peechhe Pad Gayila'. 

Nirahua and Amrapali will soon be seen in a devotional song, which has been titled, 'Bhole Baba Ke Aashirwaad'. Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh will also be seen in the song. Interestingly, this would be the first time Pawan Singh and Nirahua will be sharing the screen space together. 

Watch the video here: 

After the tremendous Box Office success of 'Border', made under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Private Limited, the Bhojpuri star will be seen in another patriotic film 'Sher-e-Hindustan'. The shooting of the film is being held in Nepal. 

The film will also have a love story angle. As per the report, Nirahua will fall in love with a Nepali woman, to be played by Neeta Dhungana. The film is being directed by famous Bhojpuri director Manoj Narayan. 

Tags:
NirahuaNirahua filmAmrapali DubeyNirahua Chalal LondonBil Ke Peeche Pad GayilaBhojpuri filmnirahua songs

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close