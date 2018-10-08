हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amrapali Dubey

Amrapali Dubey fans, here's good news for you- Deets inside

Amrapali took to her Instagram account to share videos to inform her fans about her upcoming events.  

Pic courtesy: @aamrapali1101

Mumbai: Here's good news for fans of Amrapali Dubey in Jalandhar and Nepal. The Bhojpuri beauty is all set to visit Jalandhar in Punjab and Birgunj in Nepal during the festive season of Navratri.

Amrapali took to her Instagram account to share videos to inform her fans about her upcoming events.

Check out the videos embedded below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All set and ready Nepal ? See you'll on 18th

A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jalandhar here I come see you'll on 10th

A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on

Amrapali has many plump projects in her kitty including 'Nirahua Chalal London' with Jubilee star Dinesh Lal Yadav and 'Sher Singh' with Power Star Pawan Singh.

Amrapali made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then became a household name in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Before making a mark in the world of celluloid, Amrapali worked in TV shows - 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan'.

The pretty star has many films in the pipeline, and the list includes 'Jai Veeru', 'Veer Yodha Mahabali', 'Patna Junction', 'Nirahua Chalal America' and 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3', reportedly.

Amrapali DubeyAmrapali Dubey fansbhojpuri actressNepalBhojpuri films 2018Navratri 2018

