Amrapali Dubey

Amrapali Dubey is in love with this pic from ALTBalaji's Bhojpuri web-series 'Hero Vardi Wala'

Recently, Amrapali has ventured into Bhojpuri web-series 'Hero Vardi Wala' opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua.

Amrapali Dubey is in love with this pic from ALTBalaji&#039;s Bhojpuri web-series &#039;Hero Vardi Wala&#039;

New Delhi: Bhojpuri top notch actress Amrapali Dubey has a massive fan following. She is not just loved by the Bhojpuri cinema buffs for her movies but also for her amazing funny videos. Recently, Amrapali has ventured into Bhojpuri web-series 'Hero Vardi Wala' opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua.

She shared a picture from the sets of ALTBalaji's Bhojpuri web-series 'Hero Vardi Wala'. She wrote: “In love with this picture clicked on the sets of #herovarrdiwala.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In love with this picture clicked on the sets of #herovarrdiwala

A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on

Fans adore her on-screen chemistry with Nirahua.

Presented by Ekta Kapoor's ALT Balaji, Heroi Vardiwala will also star a number of other Bhojpuri stars and the list includes Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Anara Gupta, Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit and Manoj Tiger.

It will be produced by Mahesh Pandey Productions. The show can be viewed by downloadind the ALT Balaji app on the mobile phone.

The actress made her foray into the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. After that her winning streak continued with films like Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Jigarwala, Baagi Bhaile Sajna, Raja Babu, Kashi Amarnath, Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Veer Yoddha MahaBali, Nirahua Chalal London to name a few.

