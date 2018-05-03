Amrapali Dubey-Khesari Lal Yadav-starrer Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke all set to hit theatres on this date

The pre-production of Bhojpuri film 'Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke', which stars Khesari Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey is complete and the film is all set to hit theatres on May 18th.

And before its release, the film has been making noise for all the right reasons. In a latest, we bring to you an interesting incident that took place on the sets sometime back.

According to a report, director Aslam Shaikh proposed superstar Khesari Lal Yadav on the sets of the film and even managed to convince him, leaving everyone present there, in surprise. But hold on! Before you take yourself to another world of imagination after reading it, know what actually happened on the sets.

As per the script, Khesari had to propose her Ayushi Tiwari, instead of Kajal Raghwani. However, despite taking several retakes, he failed to deliver the perfect shot. Hence, the director decided to don the cap of an actor and enacted the scene himself to make Khesari Lal understand it.

After this, Khesari, as adviced by Aslam, delivered the required shot, which was approved in a single take.

When asked about the incident, Aslam confirmed it, smiling, and said that it was his job as a director. "''Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke' is a brilliant film. It's a family film and also has a social message in it."

Produced by Arvind Anand and co-produced by R.S. Pandey under the banner of Brandvilla Production and Khesari Entertainment Pvt Ltd, 'Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke' has been directed by Aslam Shaikh.

According to Aslam, the movie will be a blockbuster and will break several records at the Box Office. It showcases Bhojpuriya culture and tradition and hence the audience will be able to relate to it, reports suggest.

The film has been shot at various locations in Gujarat and Mumbai.

The film also has Trisha Khan, Awadhesh Mishra, KK Goswami, Brajesh Tripathi, Deepak Sinha, Manoj Tiger, Dev Singh, Prakash Jais, Shakeela Majeed, Samarth Chaturvedi, Ayushi Tiwari, Sweety Singh, Anjali, Sanjeev Mishra and Irfan Khan on board. The music for the film has been composed by Madhukar Anand and the songs have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav 'Kavi Ji' , Azad Singh, Pawan Pandey. The cinematography is by south Indian film industry's Thamban.

Kanu Mukharji, Pappu Khana and Ricky Gupta have choreographed the songs while Dilip Yadav has designed the action sequences.