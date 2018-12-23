Amrapali Dubey-Manoj Tiger's 'Lagal Raha Batasha' trailer out — Watch

The first official trailer of Amrapali Dubey, Manoj Tiger and Avinash Dubey starrer 'Lagal Raha Batasha' trailer has been released. The film is directed by Alok Singh Bisen who has also co-produced it with Sanjeev Kushwaha.

The 3.47 minute- long clip was released by SRK Music on December 21 and has been watched over by 9 lakh times.

Watch the trailer below:

'Lagal Raha Batasha' has been produced under the banner of V Classic Movies Production Pvt. Ltd. Music is given by Om Jha while lyrics have been penned down by Pyare Lal Yadav and Azad Singh.

Rajneesh Kumar is the creative producer of the film. Feroz Khan is the DOP while Santosh Mandal is the editor.

The choreography has been done by Rikki Gupta and Mahesh Acharya.