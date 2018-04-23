Amrapali Dubey: Medical profession's loss is Bhojpuri cinema's gain

New Delhi: Amrapali Dubey wanted to be a medical doctor but ended up being an actress in Bhojpuri cinema. Amrapali was born in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on January 11, 1987, but moved to Mumbai with her grandfather. Dreaming of becoming a doctor, Amrapali completed her education from Mumbai's famous Bhavan's College.

However, she did not pursue her dream as according to her she was not a good student. She then decided to try her luck in films and TV serials along with modelling. She got her first break in Zee TV's 'Saat Phere' and never looked back.

She later got a break in Bhojpuri cinema with 'Nirhaua Hindustani' in 2014 opposite superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirhaua. The action-romance-comedy film went on to become a blockbuster and catapulted Amrapali into stardom.

Bhojpuri producers and directors started making a beeline to sign Amrapali in their movies. Her onscreen pair with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirhaua has become one of the most successful ones in Bhojpuri cinema and together they have created several records on the box office.

She won the best-supporting-actress award at the Bhojpuri International Film Awards in 2015 for 'Nirhaua Hindustani'. She has acted in several movies with Nirhaua. They include 'Patna se Pakistan' (2015 ), 'Nirahua Rikshawala 2' (2015), 'Jigarwala' (2015), 'Raja Babu' (2015), 'Aashik Aawara' (2016), 'Bam Bam Bol Raha hai Kashi' (2016), 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2' (2016), 'Mokama Zero Kilometer' (2016), 'Beta' (2016), 'Nirahua Satal Rahe' (2016), 'Sipahi' (2017), 'Nirahua Hindustani 2' (2017) and 'Kashi Amarnath' (2017).

The duo's hit Holi song 'Holi Mein GST Jor Ke' went viral on YouTube and crossed over 20 million views. Sung by Nirahua and Priyanka Singh, the song has been penned by Pyarelal Yadav and composed by Madhukar Anand.