Amrapali Dubey-Nirahua's latest 'Mera Maal' video is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: One of the most loved jodies of Bhojpuri cinema Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua have a number of hit films to their credit. Their movies have been a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and people love to watch them together on the big screens.

Amrapali, who is quite active on social media recently shared a fun video with a caption: “Mera maal @dineshlalyadav #birahalove #bhojpuri #pagari”

The actress look cute in a pagari.

Their latest release 'Nirahua Hindustani 3' hit the screens on Chhath Puja this year. The series began with 'Nirahua Hindustani' in 2014. The action-romantic-comedy film written by Santosh Mishra and directed by Satish Chand Jain created waves at the Box Office and gave a new lease of life to Bhojpuri cinema.

It also stars Shubhi Sharma in a pivotal role.

'Nirahua Hindustani 3' has been produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd and is directed by Nirahua Hindustani 2 helmer Manjul Thakur.

Rajnish Mishra has composed music for the film which is penned by Pyarelal Kavi Dwara, Shyam Dehati and Azad Singh.