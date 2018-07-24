हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amrapali Dubey parties with Bhojpuri megastar Ravi Kishan in Malaysia—Watch

Her on-screen pairing with Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav is loved by the audiences.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's top awards were recently held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The fourth International Bhojpuri Awards was a glitzy affair with all the big stars lined-up for the gala night. The who's who of the Bhojpuri industry attended the event.

Current number one actress Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Shubhi Sharma, megastar Ravi Kishan made it a starry event. Recently, Amrapali took to Instagram and shared a video where she can be seen partying with none other than veteran star Ravi Kishan.

Watch it here:

 

Some of the awardees were:

Best Actor Award - Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua for Nirahua Hindustani 2.
Best Actress Award (critics) - Amrapali Dubey
Best Actress - Anjana Singh for Nazar
Most Popular Actor Award - Pawan Singh
Bhojpuri Dream Girl Award - Shubhi Sharma
Dancing Queen Award - Sambhavna Seth
Bhojpuri Personality Award - Avinash Dwivedi
Nazir Husain Award - Ravi Kishan
Incredible India International Bhojpuri Legend Award - Manoj Tiwari

The actress made her foray into the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. After that her winning streak continued with films like Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Jigarwala, Baagi Bhaile Sajna, Raja Babu, Kashi Amarnath, Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Veer Yoddha MahaBali, Nirahua Chalal London to name a few.

Her on-screen pairing with Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav is loved by the audiences. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

 

