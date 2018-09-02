हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amrapali Dubey

Amrapali Dubey-Pawan Singh's Raat Diya Butaake garners 119 million views on Youtube-Watch

Bhojpuri industry's most sought after onscreen couple Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey's sizzling song Raat Diya Butaake has taken Youtube by storm. The sensational chartbuster has garnered over 119 million views on Youtube smashing all previous records.

Amrapali Dubey-Pawan Singh&#039;s Raat Diya Butaake garners 119 million views on Youtube-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's most sought after onscreen couple Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey's sizzling song Raat Diya Butaake has taken Youtube by storm. The sensational chartbuster has garnered over 119 million views on Youtube smashing all previous records.

Check out the sizzling number right here:

Amrapali has also performed the song back in 2017 performed it live on stage and shared it on Instagram as well. 

The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali. The lyrics are penned by Sumit Singh Chandravanshi and Chhote Baba is the music director.

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release.

In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards. His upcoming venture 'Loha Pahalwan' trailer created quite a flutter on social media upon its release a few days back.

