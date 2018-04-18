Amrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee or Monalisa - who's the highest paid Bhojpuri actress? Check out list

Mumbai: Bhojpuri cinema has a huge fan following. Names like Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari have ruled the roost here. A number of films are produced annually and actors have created cosy corners in the hearts of their fans forever. Coming to actresses - Amrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee and Monalisa have succeeded in creating a niche for themselves.

They are extremely popular among their contemporaries. But who do you think takes a bigger package home - Amrapali, Rani or Monalisa?

Well, here's the answer.

According to a Bhojpuri website, Amrapali is the highest paid star. She is offered around Rs 7-9 Lakh per film. The pretty lady who began her career with TV shows is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry today. She made her debut in Nirahua Hindustani opposite Jubilee star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in 2014. Since then, she has become one of most bankable stars in Bhojpuri cinema.

Rani Chatterjee, who made her debut in 2004 in Manoj Tiwari starrer Sasura Bada Paisawala is equally popular. She has worked in a number of super-hit films since then. Rani is paid around Rs 5-8 Lakh per film. She has YouTube channel where she keeps posting videos to keep her fans informed and updated. A new song video featuring Rani was unveiled recently on her YouTube channel Rani Chatterjee Entertainment. Titled I Love You, the romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is another popular name in the Bhojpuri film industry. The former Bigg Boss 10 contestant, who is married to Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot is paid around Rs 5-7 Lakh per film. She made her debut in a film titled Bhole Shankar in 2008 and worked in a number of films since then.