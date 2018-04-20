Amrapali Dubey rehearses for her song 'Launda Badnaam Hua'– Watch video

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Amrapali Dubey is gearing up for her next big release 'Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega'. The film features Vishal Singh, Raju Singh Mahi and Umesh Singh to name a few. The makers have unveiled the first look poster of the film which looks action-packed.Recently, a behind-the-scenes video has surfaced on the internet in which Amrapali can be seen practising hard for her song 'Launda Badnaam Hua'.

Watch the sizzling video right here:

(Video courtesy: Live Manoranjan)

Raju Singh Mahi will be seen playing a negative role in 'Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega'. According to filmwalexp.com, the actor revealed that there are many jaw-dropping scenes between him and Vishal Singh in the film which will entertain the viewers.

The film is directed by Dheeraj Thakur, who is best known for 'Betwa Baahubali 2'. The director has another venture in the pipeline and soon after wrapping up this one, he will kick start the shoot of his next titled ' Champion', the shooting of which will take place in Azamgarh.

The actress made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. After that her winning streak continued with films like Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Jigarwala, Baagi Bhaile Sajna, Raja Babu, Kashi Amarnath, Tujhko Rakhe Ram, Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Veer Yoddha MahaBali, Nirahua Chalal London to name a few.

Her on-screen pairing with Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav is loved by the audiences. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.