Amrapali Dubey reveals her real birth date, thanks fans for wishes

New Delhi: One of the most successful actresses of Bhojpuri film industry, Amrapali Dubey will soon celebrate her birthday. The actress has a massive fan-following and her fans are always eager to know more about her professional as well as personal life. Amrapali took to Instagram recently and thanked all her fans who wished her a very happy birthday on January 9. The actress, however, clarified that her birth date is January 11 and not January 9.

Amrapali wrote, “Hey everyone who's wishing me today, thanks for all your love, but my birthday is on 11th January and not on 9th January!”

Check out her post here:

The actress will turn 32 tomorrow, that is January 11.

Amrapali is popularly called 'Queen of YouTube' because her songs and films garner massive views on the video-sharing site. Her song with superstar Pawan Singh, titled 'Raate Diya Butake' created history on YouTube. The peppy song from the film 'Satya' garnered over 30 crore views on the video sharing site. It has thus become the first Bhojpuri song to achieve the feat.

The song was published twice on YouTube. It was first shared on Mar 27, 2017 and then on Nov 16, 2017 on Wave Music's channel.