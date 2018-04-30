Amrapali Dubey shakes a leg with Khesari Lal on stage - Watch

Mumbai: It must have been an evening to cherish for fans of Bhojpuri Cinema. Stars Amrapali Dubey and Khesari Lal descended to enthral fans by delivering an exciting dance performance during an event held recently.

A video of Amrapali and Khesari shaking a leg on stage during the event has been published on Instagram and we can see the stars enjoying their performance. The actors were at their best but the fans flashing torch-light on their mobile phones amplified their energy levels.

While describing the event, Amrapali wrote:

"Had an awesome show last night (I said “baap re bohot dol rahe hain” looking at the lovely audience of Champaran who were dancing all the way) and I would love to mention my favourite dancing partner @khesari_yadav kya energy hai baba yeh toh bas stage performance tha watch my special appearence on this full song in movie Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke releasing this may program organised and managed by #kvpentertainment #Showoftheyear (sic)"

The stars even showed a glimpse of their upcoming track from the film Dulhin Ganga Par Ke in which Amrapali has a special appearance.

A video of the actress talking about her stage performance at around 7 pm near Hussaini Garh in Purbi Champaran, was posted on Instagram a few days back. Her fans were looking forward to it and the event turned out to be far more exciting than they would have expected.

Reports suggest that Amrapali is the highest paid star among the actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She is offered around Rs 7-9 Lakh per film. The pretty lady who began her career with TV shows is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry today. She made her debut in Nirahua Hindustani opposite Jubilee star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in 2014. Since then, she has become one of most bankable stars in Bhojpuri cinema.

Amrapali is now a big brand in Bhojpuri cinema. Her on-screen chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is a super-hit and her films with the Jubilee star have raked in the moolah at the Box Office.