Amrapali Dubey shares a cryptic post on Instagram; it seems she is heartbroken

Mumbai: Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share a cryptic post. It is evident from the post that her friendship with one of her pals has ended.

The post read: "I didn't lose a friend, I just realised I never had one."

Check it out here:

#realisation #finally #prayingforyourpeace #whilestillawayfromyou A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on May 23, 2018 at 11:22pm PDT

Soon after she shared the post, her well-wishers and colleagues from the film industry checked with her to know if all is well.

Pakkhi Hegde wrote: "What happened Sweety hope everything’s alright! Jus worried! Plz take carelove u @aamrapali1101 plz take care (sic)."



Responding to Pakki's comment, Amrapali wrote: "@pakkhihegde nothing just a random post so how are you ? Hows everyone back home ? Heard about your pet so sorry (sic)."

Even Rani Chatterjee wrote:"Hey kya huwa @aamrapali1101 (sic)."

She reponded to Rani by posting this reponse: "@ranichatterjeequeen kuch nahi aise hi post kiya ek purani school friend se jhagda ho gaya tha anyways aap kaisi hain ? I hope everythings fine and haan all the very best for #Rani weds #Raja (sic)."

Her fan club in Ara too looked pretty concerned. Here's her fans' reaction: "aamrapali_fan_ara_cityWhat's going on with u @aamrapali1101 mam (sic)."

Here's hoping things get sorted for her soon.

Amrapali is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Before making a mark in the world of celluloid, Amrapali worked in TV shows - Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

She made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then become the highest paid actress in the industry, reports suggest.

Her pairing with Nirahua has been loved so much that producers often cast her with him in their films.

In fact, other Bhojpuri superstars too want to work with her. Khesari Lal Yadav, who recently did a special song for his upcoming film Dulhin Ganga Par Ke, with her, said, "Amrapali is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in the industry. I had not worked with her before but I will be getting an opportunity to share screen space with her in this film. She has taken YouTube by storm. She is the first actress to have such a huge fan following on YouTube. I had great fun working with her. I hope people like our song."

The audio of the song titled Marad Abhi Baccha Ba was unveiled on YouTube a few days back and it has already become a hit among fans of Bhojpuri cinema.