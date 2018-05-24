Amrapali Dubey shares a video of the song sung by Khesari Lal Yadav for Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in Border - Watch

Mumbai: When a song has names of two Bhojpuri superstars attached to it, it is bound to be a chartbuster. A small part of the song is out.

And it has all the ingredients for becoming one of the most popular songs in the history of Bhojpuri cinema. Titled 'Deewani Bhail Nagma Nirahua Ke Pyar Me', the song from the film Border is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav. And it features Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey.

The pretty actress took to her Instagram page to share a cute animated video with the song playing in it.

Check it out here:

So cute A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on May 23, 2018 at 1:47pm PDT

Amrapali and Nirahua are all set to make a splash on the silver screen once again in Border written and directed by Santosh Mishra.

The film was shot over a period of 50 days and was completed a day before Chaitra Navratri ended this year.

The trailer of film was unveiled recently.

The will has an ensemble star cast and it includes Pravesh Lal Yadav, Shubhi Sharma, Vikrant Singh, Sushil Singh, Awdhesh Mishra, Sanjay Pandey, Aditya Ojha, Gaurav Jha, Vijay Lal Yadav, Vishal Singh, Avinash Dwivedi, Ansuman Rajput, Manoj Tiger, Kajal Yadav, Ananya Mishra, Richa Dixit and Kiran Yadav.

If the reports are anything to go by, Border is Bhojpuri cinema's costliest film and it is slated to release on Eid this year.