Amrapali Dubey teams up with this star for her next film

Mumbai: Bhojpuri cinema's Queen - Amrapali Dubey - is all set to share screen space with singer-turned-actor Ritesh Pandey. The pretty diva took to her Instagram page to share images from the sets of the film titled 'Saiyyan Thaanedaar'.

It is apparent from the title of the film that Ritesh plays a cop and Amrapali is lady love.

Amrapali wrote: "Started shooting for #SaiyyanThaanedaar hope you guys love it @ritesh_pandey_official (sic)."

Ritesh too shared the pic and wrote: "Shooting started "saiyan thanedaar" @aamrapali1101 (sic)."

Amrapali has many plump projects in her kitty including 'Nirahua Chalal London' with Jubilee star Dinesh Lal Yadav and 'Sher Singh' with Power Star Pawan Singh.

Amrapali made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then became a household name in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Before making a mark in the world of celluloid, Amrapali worked in TV shows - 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan'.

The pretty star has many films in the pipeline, and the list includes 'Jai Veeru', 'Veer Yodha Mahabali', 'Patna Junction', 'Nirahua Chalal America', 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3' and 'Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe'.

Ritesh, on the other hand, began his career as an actor recently. He has a films 'Rani Weds Raja' (with Rani Chatterjee) and Sujangarh and Raja Rajkumar (with Akshara Singh).