हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amrapali Dubey

Amrapali Dubey teams up with this star for her next film

Amrapali has many plump projects in her kitty including 'Nirahua Chalal London' with Jubilee star Dinesh Lal Yadav and 'Sher Singh' with Power Star Pawan Singh.

Amrapali Dubey teams up with this star for her next film
Pic courtesy: @aamrapali1101 (Instagram).

Mumbai: Bhojpuri cinema's Queen - Amrapali Dubey - is all set to share screen space with singer-turned-actor Ritesh Pandey. The pretty diva took to her Instagram page to share images from the sets of the film titled 'Saiyyan Thaanedaar'.

It is apparent from the title of the film that Ritesh plays a cop and Amrapali is lady love.

Amrapali wrote: "Started shooting for #SaiyyanThaanedaar hope you guys love it  @ritesh_pandey_official (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Started shooting for #SaiyyanThaanedaar hope you guys love it @ritesh_pandey_official

A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on

Ritesh too shared the pic and wrote: "Shooting started "saiyan thanedaar" @aamrapali1101 (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shooting started "saiyan thanedaar" @aamrapali1101

A post shared by Ritesh Pandey (@ritesh_pandey_official) on

Amrapali has many plump projects in her kitty including 'Nirahua Chalal London' with Jubilee star Dinesh Lal Yadav and 'Sher Singh' with Power Star Pawan Singh.

Amrapali made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then became a household name in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Before making a mark in the world of celluloid, Amrapali worked in TV shows - 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan'.

The pretty star has many films in the pipeline, and the list includes 'Jai Veeru', 'Veer Yodha Mahabali', 'Patna Junction', 'Nirahua Chalal America', 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3' and 'Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe'.

Ritesh, on the other hand, began his career as an actor recently. He has a films  'Rani Weds Raja' (with Rani Chatterjee) and Sujangarh and Raja Rajkumar (with Akshara Singh).

Tags:
Amrapali Dubeyamrapali dubey filmsRitesh PandeyBhojpuri films 2018Bhojpuri songs 2018

Must Watch