हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amrapali Dubey

Amrapali Dubey's belly dance in Tohare Khatir breaks the internet, video inches towards 90 Lakh views on YouTube - Watch

The video of the song is inching closer towards the 90 Lakh views mark.

Amrapali Dubey&#039;s belly dance in Tohare Khatir breaks the internet, video inches towards 90 Lakh views on YouTube - Watch
Pic courtesy: YouTube Grab.

Mumbai: Bhojpuri sizzler Amrapali Dubey rules YouTube and here's proof. Rightly known as the Queen of YouTube, Amrapali's belly dance moves in a song titled Aamrapali Tohare Khatir is breaking the internet.

The video of the song is inching closer towards the 90 Lakh views mark.

The song published on YouTube on June 9, 2018, has garnered over 8,987,133 views so far.

Dressed in a white and red short ghagra - choli, Amrapali looks unapologetically hot. In case you missed watching Amrapali's belly dance moves, check them out here:

The song from the film Love Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi Karega is sung by Indu Sonali and Anuj Tiwari.

It is penned and composed by Yadav Raj and Anuj Tiwari respectively.

She made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and has since then become the highest paid actress in the industry, reports suggest.

Amrapali is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Before making a mark in the world of celluloid, Amrapali worked in TV shows - Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

The pretty star is currently shooting for Sher Singh with Pawan Singh and has many films in the pipeline and the list includes Jai Veeru, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe etc.

Tags:
Amrapali DubeyAmrapali Dubey videosamrapali dubey danceAamrapali Tohare KhatirBhojpuri songs 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close