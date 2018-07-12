हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amrapali Dubey

Amrapali Dubey's belly dancing in Tohare Khatir song is breaking the internet, garners over 8.4 million views

Amrapali made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses of Bhojpuri film industry, Amrapali Dubey is rightfully called as the 'Queen of YouTube'. The actress's dance moves on the song 'Tohare Khatir' are being lauded by the audience and has garnered more than 8.4 million views on YouTube!

Amrapali has performed belly dancing in the song and she looks absolutely stunning. Dressed in a red and white short ghagra-choli, the song has been winning hearts and people just can't stop admiring the gorgeous actress.

In case you missed this immensely popular number, check it out right here:

The song from the film Love Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi Karega is sung by Indu Sonali and Anuj Tiwari.

It is penned and composed by Yadav Raj and Anuj Tiwari respectively.

The aforementioned film also stars Vishal Singh, Raju Singh Mahi, Surya Sharma, Nilu Singh, Sneha Mishra, Raj Kapoor Sahi, Umesh Mishra, Ayaz Khan, Gopal Rai, Lota Tiwari, RK Goswami and Abhishek Giri. It has been directed by Dhiraj Thakur and jointly produced by Satish Dubey, Sunil Singh under the Gayatri Creation banner.

Amrapali made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then become the highest paid actress in the industry, reports suggest.

Her pairing with Nirahua has been loved so much that producers often cast her with him in their films. Currently, she is basking in the success of her latest release - Border and has started shooting with Power star Pawan Singh for Sher Singh.

