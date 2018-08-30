Amrapali Dubey's birthday wish for Akshara Singh is too cute to miss—See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Amrapali Dubey and melody queen Akshara Singh are known to be the best of friends. The two actresses often starred in music videos together and have also been spotted hanging out. Both Amrapali and Akshara the leading ladies of the Bhojpuri industry and have a massive fan following.

On Akshara Singh's birthday, Amrapali had the sweetest birthday wish! The actress wrote, “Happy birthday baby may you always be blessed with the best”

Along with this, the actress shared an adorable picture of her friend.

A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on Aug 29, 2018 at 6:16pm PDT

Amrapali is a popular face in Bhojpuri cinema. The actress made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. After that her winning streak continued with films like Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Jigarwala, Baagi Bhaile Sajna, Raja Babu, Kashi Amarnath, Tujhko Rakhe Ram, Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Veer Yoddha MahaBali, Nirahua Chalal London to name a few.

Akshara, on the other hand is one of the most sought after actresses of the Bhojpuri industry and is also blessed with a melodious voice. The beautiful actress has sung several songs which have often left the audience mesmerised. She has also lent her voice to a Hindi song, titled Jis Pagle Ko Dil Se Chaha. The song, 'Jis Pagle Ko Dil Se Chaha' is a sad number from the album with the same name. The audio of song was released on YouTube in May and had been declared a hit.

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials.