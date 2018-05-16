Amrapali Dubey dubsmashes Dil Diya Gallan, flaunts her love for Salman Khan - Watch

Mumbai: Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey seems to be a big fan of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and this video is proof. The pretty damsel's throwback dubsmash video on musical.ly showcases her love for the hunk of an actor, who at 52 is one of the most eligible bachelors in the country!

Amrapali makes adorable expressions as she dubsmashes the song sung by Atif Aslam for Salman in the film Tiger Zinda Hai.

Check out the video and Amrapali's caption:

Love you Salman A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on Dec 8, 2017 at 7:38am PST

Amrapali is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Before making a mark in the world of celluloid, Amrapali worked in TV shows - Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

She made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then become the highest paid actress in the industry, reports suggest. Speculations are rife that Amrapali is the highest paid star and is offered around Rs 7-9 Lakhs per film.

Her pairing with Nirahua has been loved so much that producers often cast her with him in their films.

In fact, other Bhojpuri superstars too want to work with her. Khesari Lal Yadav, who recently did a special song for his upcoming film Dulhin Ganga Par Ke, with her, said, "Amrapali is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in the industry. I had not worked with her before but I will be getting an opportunity to share screen space with her in this film. She has taken YouTube by storm. She is the first actress to have such a huge fan following on YouTube. I had great fun working with her. I hope people like our song."

The audio of the song titled Marad Abhi Baccha Ba was unveiled on YouTube a few days back and it has already become a hit among fans of Bhojpuri cinema.