Dinesh Lal Yadav

Amrapali Dubey's fan shares throwback pic of the actress with Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua

Amrapali Dubey&#039;s fan shares throwback pic of the actress with Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua
Pic courtesy: @aamrapali1101

Mumbai: A fan of Amrapali Dubey shared a throwback pic of the actress with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua.

The beautiful actress, who was overwhelmed by the fan's gesture thanked her admirer for the lovely pic.

She wrote: "Such a beautifull old picture thanks alot @aamrapali_fan_ara_city (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Such a beautifull old picture thanks alot @aamrapali_fan_ara_city

A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on

Amrapali and Nirahua set the silver screen ablaze with their sizzling hot chemistry in Border, this year's Eid release. The duo will be seen next in Nirahua Hindustani 3.

Nirahua and Amrapali come across as an ideal couple on screen. The two actors look incredibly good together, and hence they are regarded as Bhojpuri cinema's best reel-Jodi.

This super-hit duo has a number of films slated to release and the list includes Nirahua Chalal London, Jai Veeru, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America and Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3.

Nirahua and Amrapali's Nirahua Hindustani 2 set the internet on fire. The film garnered over 95 million views on YouTube and is going strong. 

It is the first Bhojpuri film to have garnered such a mammoth viewership.

The duo's 2015 film Nirahua Rickshawala 2 too has done exceptionally well. The blockbuster film has garnered over 84 million views on YouTube. And last but not the least, Nirahua and Amrapali's Nirahua Hindustani has over 64 million views so far. Their recent Eid release Border too has raked in the moolah at the Box Office.

Dinesh Lal YadavNirahuaAmrapali DubeyDinesh Lal Yadav Aamrapali DubeyBhojpuri films 2018Nirahua films

