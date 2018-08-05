हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amrapali Dubey

Amrapali Dubey's sensuous dance number 'Amrapali Tohare Khatir' is breaking records on Youtube-Watch

The sizzling beauty Amrapali Dubey has taken over YouTube with her sensuous dance performance. The actress's dance moves on the song 'Tohare Khatir' are being lauded by the audience and has garnered over 9.5 million views on YouTube since it was first released on June 9.

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: The sizzling beauty Amrapali Dubey has taken over YouTube with her sensuous dance performance. The actress's dance moves on the song 'Tohare Khatir' are being lauded by the audience and has garnered over 9.5 million views on YouTube since it was first released on June 9.

The beauty queen of Bhojpuri film industry, Amrapali has performed belly dancing in the song and her killer dance moves are becoming the talk of the town. People can't stop posting positive comments on the video and the actress has been lauded for her impeccable dancing.

The song has been penned and composed by Yadav Raj and Anuj Tiwari respectively.

The aforementioned film also stars Vishal Singh, Raju Singh Mahi, Surya Sharma, Nilu Singh, Sneha Mishra, Raj Kapoor Sahi, Umesh Mishra, Ayaz Khan, Gopal Rai, Lota Tiwari, RK Goswami and Abhishek Giri. It has been directed by Dhiraj Thakur and jointly produced by Satish Dubey, Sunil Singh under the Gayatri Creation banner.

Amrapali made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then become the highest paid actress in the industry, reports suggest.

