Amrapali Dubey's sizzling belly dance moves in 'Tohare Khatir' a big hit on YouTube, crosses 10 mn views—Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey has a massive fan following. She has many blockbuster films to her credit and viewers possibly cannot miss her charm in special dance numbers as well. One of the recent songs titled 'Aamrapali Tohare Khatir' has created a frenzy on the internet.

The song has garnered over 10,431,340 views on YouTube so far. Amrapali's belly dance moves will leave your jaw dropped. Dressed in a bright red and white lehenga choli, the actress's expressions are brilliant.

Watch it here, in case you missed:

It happens to be a promotional song for 'Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega' film. It has been sung by Indu Sonali and Anuj Tiwari. The song is penned and composed by Yadav Raj and Anuj Tiwari respectively.

The actress made her foray into the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. After that her winning streak continued with films like Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Jigarwala, Baagi Bhaile Sajna, Raja Babu, Kashi Amarnath, Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Veer Yoddha MahaBali, Nirahua Chalal London to name a few.

Her on-screen pairing with Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav is loved by the audiences. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.