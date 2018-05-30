Amrapali Dubey's sizzling poolside pics will help you beat the mid-week blues

Mumbai: No wonder why Amrapali Dubey is called the YouTube queen. She is so popular that most of her films and songs garner spellbinding views on the video-sharing site. The pretty Bhojpuri star, who has a huge fan following, is shooting for Lagal Raha Batasha these days.

She took to her Instagram to share a few pictures from the sets of the film. The poolside photographs of Amrapali are too pretty and we can't stop admiring her style.

Check out the pics embedded below:

A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on May 29, 2018 at 3:08am PDT

Summer A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on May 29, 2018 at 3:17am PDT

Shoot mode on #lagalrahabatasha A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on May 29, 2018 at 3:23am PDT

Amrapali is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Before making a mark in the world of celluloid, Amrapali worked in TV shows - Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

She made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then become the highest paid actress in the industry, reports suggest.

Her pairing with Nirahua has been loved so much that producers often cast her with him in their films.

In fact, other Bhojpuri superstars too want to work with her. Khesari Lal Yadav, who recently did a special song for his upcoming film Dulhin Ganga Par Ke, with her, said, "Amrapali is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in the industry. I had not worked with her before but I will be getting an opportunity to share screen space with her in this film. She has taken YouTube by storm. She is the first actress to have such a huge fan following on YouTube. I had great fun working with her. I hope people like our song."

The audio of the song titled Marad Abhi Baccha Ba was unveiled on YouTube a few days back and it has already become a hit among fans of Bhojpuri cinema.