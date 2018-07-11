हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amrapali Dubey

Amrapali Dubey's Tohare Khatir belly dance video sets the internet on fire, garners over 82 Lakh views

In the video, we can see Amrapali doing some belly dance, and she looks stunning in a sensuous avatar.  

Mumbai: No wonder why Amrapali Dubey is called the Queen of YouTube in the Bhojpuri film world. The beautiful actress's song Aamrapali Tohare Khatir has garnered over 82 Lakh or 8.2 million views on YouTube so far since it was published on Jun 9, 2018.

In the video, we can see Amrapali doing some belly dance and she looks stunning in a sensuous avatar.

Dressed in a white and red short ghagra - choli, Amrapali looks absolutely stunning. In case you missed watching Amrapali's belly dance moves, check them out here:

The song from the film Love Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi Karega is sung by Indu Sonali and Anuj Tiwari.

It is penned and composed by Yadav Raj and Anuj Tiwari respectively.

The aforementioned film also stars Vishal Singh, Raju Singh Mahi, Surya Sharma, Nilu Singh, Sneha Mishra, Raj Kapoor Sahi, Umesh Mishra, Ayaz Khan, Gopal Rai, Lota Tiwari, RK Goswami and Abhishek Giri. It has been directed by Dhiraj Thakur and jointly produced by Satish Dubey, Sunil Singh under the Gayatri Creation banner.

Amrapali is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Before making a mark in the world of celluloid, Amrapali worked in TV shows - Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

She made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then become the highest paid actress in the industry, reports suggest.

Her pairing with Nirahua has been loved so much that producers often cast her with him in their films. Currently, she is basking in the success of her latest release - Border and has started shooting with Power star Pawan Singh for Sher Singh.

