Amrapali Dubey's video post on Raksha Bandhan will warm the cockles of your heart —Watch

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi was celebrated with much fervour and gusto across the nation on August 26 this year. The festival is widely celebrated and waited upon the whole year by the sisters, who tie the thread of protection on the hands of their brothers.

Several celebrities shared their pictures and videos where they can be seen posing with their siblings. Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey, who enjoys a solid fan base amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs took to her Instagram account and shared an emotional video clip from one of her films.

Watch it here:

Happy Raksha bandhan everyone A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on Aug 25, 2018 at 9:50pm PDT

The video presents the thick and strong bond that exists between a brother and sister. It will surely warm the cockles of your heart.

On the professional front, Amrapali has a few interesting projects lined up for release. She will be seen with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahu in 'Nirahua Chalal London', the teaser of which was unveiled a few days back.

The actress made her foray into the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. After that her winning streak continued with films like Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Jigarwala, Baagi Bhaile Sajna, Raja Babu, Kashi Amarnath, Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Veer Yoddha MahaBali, Nirahua Chalal London to name a few.