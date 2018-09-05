हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amrish Singh

Amrish Singh starrer 'Dulhaniya London Wali' shoot wraps up

 The actor said that along with romance, the film has a dash of comedy as well.

Amrish Singh starrer &#039;Dulhaniya London Wali&#039; shoot wraps up
Image Courtesy: Facebook

The shooting of Bhojpuri film 'Dulhaniya London Wali's shoot has been wrapped up, reports Bhojpurixp.com. The shooting of the romantic comedy film was going on in Gujarat and the film has been presented by Vivan Entertainment with Guddu Jafri as the director. Amrish Singh, who will play the lead actor in the film was quite excited post wrapping up the shoot.

Bhojpurixp.com quotes Amrish as saying that the film is rich in entertainment and has a great story. The actor also said that along with romance, the film has a dash of comedy as well.

The report further says that Amrish believes the movie will provide a dose of laughter to the audience and will introduce them to a different kind of romance. The report further says that the film has all ingredients of entertainment and has been kept away from obscenity.

Besides Amrish, the film also stars Shweta Mishra and Sushil Singh in the lead roles.

Shikha Chaube, Vishnu Shanker Velu, Ayaz Khan, Zubair Ali Khan, Dr. Sudesh Kumar, Ratnakar Pathak and Islam Ali will play pivotal roles in the rom-com.

The story of the film is written by Vijay Sahni and the co-directors are Rahul Bhise and Nityanand Pandey.

Tags:
Amrish SinghDulhaniya London WaliShweta Mishra

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close