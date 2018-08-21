Anjana Singh's latest Instagram video showcases her madness - Watch

Mumbai: Bhojpuri diva Anjana Singh showcased her madness in her latest Instagram post.

In the post we can see Anjana jumping on the bed and lip-syncing late Shammi Kapoor's famous song - Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe.

She wrote: "Chahe koi mujhe jungli kahe kahne doji kahta rahe Pagal pann bhi jaruri hai .....good night (sic)."\

Anjana, who is popular in the Bhojpuri industry as 'hot cake' featured in a special song in power star Pawan Singh's 'Wanted'. Anjana, who is also often referred to as lady Rajinikanth, has done a number of promotional songs. She has worked with Bhojpuri film industry bigwigs and shared screen space with most of them. Anjana shares a sizzling hot chemistry on screen with Bhojpuri megastar Ravi Kishan.

She bagged the Best Actress Award for Nazar at the fourth International Bhojpuri Film Awards which was held in Malaysia on July 21.