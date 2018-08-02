हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arvind Akela Kallu-Shivani Pandey's Jalwa Bhorahi Chadhabe Ke Ba Sali depicts Sawan, Bol Bam - Watch

One of the most sought-after actors in the Bhojpuri industry Arvind Akela Kallu is back with a new music video. The actor who has some choicest romantic albums to his credit has now come up with a religious video. The song 'Bhorahi Chadhabe Ke Ba Sali' features Arvind Akela Kallu and  Shivani Pandit in the lead.

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actors in the Bhojpuri industry Arvind Akela Kallu is back with a new music video. The actor who has some choicest romantic albums to his credit has now come up with a religious video. The song 'Bhorahi Chadhabe Ke Ba Sali' features Arvind Akela Kallu and  Shivani Pandit in the lead.

The song is based on the on-going Sawan festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. This is one of the most popular Hindu festivals which is celebrated with fervour amongst the Hindus. In the video, Arvind can be seen dressed as a 'Kawad' or a devotee of Shiv who walks all the way to Haridwar bare feet to offer his prayers to Lord Shiva on the auspicious month of Sawan.

Check out the video:

The video has garnered over 1 lakh views in just a few hours after its release. The song has been rendered by Arvind Akela Kallu and Shivani.

On the work front, Arvind's latest outing Awara Balam raised a lot of eyebrows amongst its audience. 'Awara Balam' features Arvind the in lead role, while Tanu Shree and Priyanka Pandit play the female leads respectively. The trailer shows Arvind packing a punch and kicking some butt. Also, his romantic side as a lover has been explored well. 

Written and directed by Chandan Upadhyay, the film has been produced by Nishikant Jha. Avinash Jha aka Ghunghroo has composed the songs in the film which have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav, Shyam Dehati, Azad Singh and Sumit Chandravansi.

The action scenes have been directed by Heera Yadav and choreography is by Kanu Mukherjee. The supporting cast includes Awadhesh Mishra, Hira Yadav, Dev Singh, Pappu Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi, Mater, Dhama Verma, Anup Arora, Jassi, SC Mishra, Sanjeev Mishra, Mahesh Acharya, Shakeela Majid, Shivangi Shahi to name a few.

'Awara Balam' cinematography is done by DK Sharma. 

