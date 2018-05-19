Arvind Akela Kallu-Tanushree-Gargi Pandit starrer Awara Balam trailer goes viral on Youtube

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Arvind Akela Kallu's most-awaited film 'Awara Balam's trailer is making the right kind of noise among the audience. The video has clocked over 12 lakh views on Youtube just days after it was unveiled. Director Nishikant Jha is very happy to receive such an overwhelming response from the audience. The team is leaving no stone unturned to promote their film.

Aawara Balam features Arvind in the lead role, while Tanu Shree and Priyanka Pandit play the female leads respectively. The trailer shows Arvind packing a punch and kicking some butt. Also, his romantic side as a lover has been explored as well.

Written and directed by Chandan Upadhyay, the film has been produced by Nishikant Jha. Avinash Jha aka Ghunghroo has composed the songs in the film which have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav, Shyam Dehati, Azad Singh and Sumit Chandravansi.

The action scenes have been directed by Heera Yadav and choreography is by Kanu Mukherjee. The supporting cast includes Awadhesh Mishra, Hira Yadav, Dev Singh, Pappu Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi, Mater, Dhama Verma, Anup Arora, Jassi, SC Mishra, Sanjeev Mishra, Mahesh Acharya, Shakeela Majid, Shivangi Shahi to name a few.

Aawara Balam cinematography is done by DK Sharma. Arvind has high expectations from this romantic drama.