Babbar

Arvind Akela Kallu's Bhojpuri film Babbar first look goes viral

The first look of Bhojpuri film 'Babbar' which has been produced under the banner of Viraj Films Entertainment was unveiled by the makers in Mumbai. Speaking at the event, director Chandan Upadhyay said that it is a thriller-action-romantic film based on urban corruption.

Arvind Akela Kallu's Bhojpuri film Babbar first look goes viral
Pic courtesy: Film poster

New Delhi: The first look of Bhojpuri film 'Babbar' which has been produced under the banner of Viraj Films Entertainment was unveiled by the makers in Mumbai. Speaking at the event, director Chandan Upadhyay said that it is a thriller-action-romantic film based on urban corruption.

The film producer Vijay Kumar Gupta, who is also a Lucknow-based businessman said that the film has mostly been shot in Lucknow and hence, most of the artistes in the film are from Lucknow. In fact, the dialogues have also been delivered in Lucknavi-style.

Gupta also revealed that he is playing the second hero in the film and will be seen in the role of an inspector.

Check out the first look of the film here:

Bhojpuri film

'Babbar' stars Arvind Akela Kallu, Tanu Shree, Vijay Gupta, Mohini Ghosh, Sanjay Panday among others in key roles. 

The story, screenplay and direction is being done by Chandan Upadhyay. This is the second time Chandana and Arvind are collaborating for a film after the hit film 'Awaara Balam'. 

Arvind, who has given his voice to several songs, is one of the playback singers in the film along with Priyanka Singh, Mamta Raut, Khushboo Jain etc. The cinematography has been done by DK Sharma and Matalad Hiralal Yadav.

