Arvind Akela Kallu's latest album 'MA Pass Meheriya' is out — Check out

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actors in the Bhojpuri industry Arvind Akela Kallu is back with a new music album. The actor who has some choicest romantic albums to his credit has now come up with a funny romantic music album — MA Pass Meheriya.

The song has been released on Kallu's official Youtube channel and is a hit.

Watch the song here:

It was released on December 17, 2018 and has been viewed by over 1.50 lakh times.

The lyrics of the song have been penned down by Amit Pandey. Karan Wahi is the music director whereas Vicky Yadav is the digital manager. The music album is managed by Mars Entertainment.

His music album on Chhath 'Ae Dhani Chhath Kara' with actress Chandni Singh had also become a hit on the Youtube and has been viewed by over 35 lakh times.

On the work front, Arvind's latest outing 'Awara Balam' raised a lot of eyebrows amongst its audience. 'Awara Balam' featured Arvind the in lead role, while Tanu Shree and Priyanka Pandit play the female leads respectively. The trailer shows Arvind packing a punch and kicking some butt. Also, his romantic side as a lover was explored well.

He has also been cast as the lead actor for Star World Company's upcoming film 'Chaliya' where he will be seen romancing not one or two but four actresses in the film.