Awadhesh Mishra

Awadhesh Mishra opens up on his upcoming Bhojpuri project 'Bairi Kangana 2'

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's one of the biggest names Ravi Kishan will share the screen space with Kajal Raghwani in 'Bairi Kangana 2'. The film is produced by Vinod Pandey. Besides these two, the film also stars famous actor Awadhesh Mishra in a pivotal role. 

In an interview, the actor opened up on his upcoming venture and much more. The actor, who is known for acing the negative roles with aplomb will not be seen playing a villain in 'Bairi Kangana 2' for a change. He said, "I am delighted that 1992 superhit 'Bairi Kangana' has got its sequel 'Bairi Kangana 2' in which I am playing a very important role besides megastar Ravi Kishan and Kajal Raghwani."

When asked whether he deliberately is breaking his image of a villain and experimenting with positive roles, he said, "It's true that in my last few films I have played positive roles. I started out in the industry with roles where I played the villain, so it was important for me to experiment now. As an actor, you must try playing different characters and entertaint he audiences."

He also talked about his role in 'Bairi Kangana 2'. Awadhesh said, "This film has an interesting storyline which shows the existence of occult practices. It's a supernatural thriller. The first part of the film was also on the similar lines."

The popular actor further added that the plot of 'Bairi Kangana 2' is not a continuation of the original rather it presents a fresh story for the audiences. The similarity remains on the premise of occult practices and supernatural thriller that it promises to be. Awadhesh believes that the film will be loved by the viewers as they will get to see something new.

'Bairi Kangana 2' is set to hit the screens on July 13, 2018.

The music of 'Bairi Kangana 2' is composed by Madhukar Anand and the songs are by Pyare Lal Yadav, Azad Singh. The film is helmed by Ashok Tripathi Atri and also the story is penned by him. There will be some high octane action sequences in the venture and Dilip Yadav has directed the fight scenes. 

 

 

