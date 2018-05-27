Awara Balam: Bhojpuri serial kisser Arvind Kallu Akela action-packed performance gets a thumbs up from audience

Young Bhojpuri superstar Arvind Akela Kallu, who has done some amazing action sequence in the recent release 'Awara Balam', has been getting positive reviews from the audience. 'Awara Balam' was released in theatres across Bihar and Jharkhand on May 25 and the film has been doing a good job at the Box Office.

In the film, Arvind has been romantically paired opposite Tanushree and Gargi Pandit. The film storyline has also received positive accolades and people are amazed to see sizzling chemistry between all the three lead actors.

Arvind, who is known as the serial kisser of Bhojpuri industry, had recently grabbed headlines after a picture from a song featuring Arvind and Gargi had gone viral. In the video, Kallu and Gargi are seen sharing a passionate kiss in the rain.

According to Bhojpurixp.com, Arvind said, "This song is very beautiful. Even though the director has made me shoot a lot of kissing scenes, it is not obscene. We have worked really hard to do justice to this scene. Gargi has supported me a lot."

While director Chandan Upadhaya said, "My film 'Awara Balam' is an out-and-out commercial movie and therefore we have kept such a long kissing scene. But there is no amount of obscenity in the video, we have shot according to the demands of the audience. I am hopeful that the audience will like the film as much as they have liked the song.

Written and directed by Chandan Upadhyay, the film has been produced by Nishikant Jha. Avinash Jha aka Ghunghroo has composed the songs in the film which have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav, Shyam Dehati, Azad Singh and Sumit Chandravansi.

The action scenes have been directed by Heera Yadav and choreography is by Kanu Mukherjee. The supporting cast includes Awadhesh Mishra, Hira Yadav, Dev Singh, Pappu Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi, Mater, Dhama Verma, Anup Arora, Jassi, SC Mishra, Sanjeev Mishra, Mahesh Acharya, Shakeela Majid, Shivangi Shahi to name a few.

'Awara Balam' cinematography is done by DK Sharma. Arvind has high expectations from this romantic drama.