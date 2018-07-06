हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
gargi pandit

Awara Balam makers react to Priyanka aka Gargi Pandit's allegations about kissing scene-Watch

Awara Balam makers react to Priyanka aka Gargi Pandit&#039;s allegations about kissing scene-Watch

New Delhi: A few days ago Bhojpuri sizzler Gargi Pandit was miffed with the makers of Awara Balam. According to the reports, the actress wasn't the actress isn't happy because a kissing scene has been used in the film's promo. Now, the makers have finally broken their silence and called Gargi's action a 'publicity stunt'.

According to Gargi, the filmmakers (producer Nishikant Jha and director Chandan Upadhyay) had assured her that no intimate scene or photograph would be used for promotions. But a passionate lip-lock scene involving her co-star has become a part of the film's promotional campaign.

During an interview, director Chandan Upadhaya revealed that he had no clue about her reaction. As per him, Gargi was aware that the scene would be included in the promos as everything was pre-decided. He later called it a publicity stunt.

Check out the video:

The director went on to say that they have a long lip-lock sequence in the film because it is commercial in nature and is high on entertainment quotient, reports suggest. The scene is not vulgar, the filmmaker added.

Priyanka has wowed moviegoers with her performances in films. She is one of the most famous personalities in the Bhojpuri film circuit.

She also makes her presence felt on social media to entertain her fans and connect with them directly.

Gargi has quite a lot of films in her kitty and it includes 'Karm Yug', a film made under Amrit Film Productions. 

She will also be seen in Rajkumar R Pandey's Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2. Directed and produced by Rajkumar R Pandey, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se - 2 is the sequel to the 2016 Bhojpuri blockbuster Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se. 

She also has Sanjeev Mishra's upcoming venture Badrinath besides Tod De Dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali.

Tags:
gargi panditPriyanka PanditArvind Akela KalluChandan Upadhaya

