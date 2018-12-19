हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayush Singh Rajput

Ayush Singh Rajput's Bhojpuri film Lagal Raha Ae Raja Ji Part 2 second schedule to begin soon

The film is being produced by his Ayush's father Dileep Singh Rajput and directed by Ramakant Prasad  

Ayush Singh Rajput&#039;s Bhojpuri film Lagal Raha Ae Raja Ji Part 2 second schedule to begin soon
Photo courtesy: Film still

New Delhi: In a big surprise for Bhojpuri cinema buffs, child actor Ayush Singh Rajput is all set to make his debut on screen with his home production film 'Lagal Raha Ae Raja Ji Part 2'. The film will be produced under the banner of Das Ganeshaya 143 Entertainment and will see him romancing several girls on the big screen. 

The first schedule of the film was wrapped up in August this year and the second schedule is all set to kickstart in coming days. 

A report said that during the shooting of the film, the entire crew was surprised to see his acting skill. And it did not take much time to become this news viral. Film experts are pinning their hopes on the young artist and believe him to be a promising star of the future. 

The film is being produced by his Ayush's father Dileep Singh Rajput and directed by Ramakant Prasad. It has an ensemble cast of Vishal Singh, Tanushree, Narmunda Swamy, Prem Dubey, CP Bhatt, Lovely Singh and Tinu Verma. 

As per the makers, the film has an interesting storyline. It is based on real life incident from Champaran district of Bihar. 

'Lagal Raha Ae Raja Ji Part 2' will feature Vishal Singh, Tanushree, Narmunda Swami, CP Bhatt and Prem Dubey in pivotal roles. According to the director, the film is a complete family entertainer and is a complete package of action, emotion and entertainment. The producer are claiming that the film will change the image of Bhojpuri industry outside. "We have given special attention to the songs in the film and we hope that they touches the hearts of the audience," says Dileep Singh Rajput. 

Tags:
Ayush Singh RajputLagal Raha Ae Raja JiBhojpuri filmDileep Singh RajputRamakant PrasadAyush Singh Rajput film

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close