Bhojouri star Ravi Kishan turns 49, gets honoured by Pappu Yadav

Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan, who turned 49 on July 17, was honoured by the famous villain of the industry, Pappu Yadav on behalf of Purvanchal Forum. On the occasion, Sabhajit Yadav, Sunil Yadav, Vijay Yadav, Bablu Yadav, Vikas Yadav among several others were present. 

It is to be noted that Pappu Yadav is also the president of the Purvanchal Forum. He will also be sharing the screen space with Ravi Kishan's home production film 'Sanki Daroga', the trailer of which was released today. 

Hailing the Bhojpuri star, Pappu Yadav said that Ravi Kishan has the experience of working in almost every language that is being spoken in the country. "He is being counted among those artists who have attained the success after a long struggle with his hard work," he said. 

"It is my fortune that I belong to Jaunpur, the same place where Ravi Kishan is from and that I have got to work with him. He has always been a great support to me. His achievements cannot be summed up in some words or few pages," he added. 

In the meantime, like every year, this year too Ravi celebrated his birthday with much simplicity. 

On this day, the actor donated food and clothes to at least 500 visually-impaired privileged girls. The actor said that he feels extremely happy and blessed to bring gifts for these girls and said that his birthday celebrations couldn't have been better than this. 

