Arvind Akela Kallu

Bhojpuri actor Arvind Akela Kallu starrer Babbar cast to head to Bangkok for film shoot

Bhojpuri superstar Arvind Akela Kallu is busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Babbar' in Uttar Pradesh these days. The film is being made under the banner of Crystal India. 

Image Courtesy: Movie Poster

Apart from Arvind, 'Babbar' features Tanu Shree, Vijay Gupta, Mohini Ghosh, Sanjay Panday among others in key roles. Vijay Gupta, who will begun his acting career with this film, is also producing the movie. 

As per reports, the recording of the songs of the film was completed only recently after which the film went on the floors. Currently, the film shooting has been taking place in te capital city of the state. The crew will then head to Bangkok to shoot for the next schedule of the film. 

The story, screenplay and direction is being done by Chandan Upadhyay. This is the second time Chandana and Arvind are collaborating for a film after the hit film 'Awaara Balam'. 

Arvind, who has given his voice to several songs, is one of the playback singers in the film along with Priyanka Singh, Mamta Raut, Khushboo Jain etc. The cinematography has been done by DK Sharma and Matalad Hiralal Yadav.

