Bhojpuri actor Arvind Akela Kallu turns 'chocolate lover boy' for 'Aawara Balam'—Watch trailer

New Delhi: Bhojpuri star Arvind Akela Kallu, who was recently honoured with the 'Best Romantic Actor' award at the 10th Vishwa Bhojpuri Sammelan will be next seen in 'Aawara Balam', a film which promises to be high on romance and drama.

Aawara Balam features Arvind the lead role, while Tanu Shree and Priyanka Pandit play the female leads respectively. The trailer shows Arvind packing a punch and kicking some butt. Also, his romantic side as a lover has been explored well.

Watch 'Aawara Balam' trailer here which has garnered around 727,040 views on YouTube so far:

Written and directed by Chandan Upadhyay, the film has been produced by Nishikant Jha. Avinash Jha aka Ghunghroo has composed the songs in the film which have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav, Shyam Dehati, Azad Singh and Sumit Chandravansi.

The action scenes have been directed by Heera Yadav and choreography is by Kanu Mukherjee. The supporting cast includes Awadhesh Mishra, Hira Yadav, Dev Singh, Pappu Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi, Mater, Dhama Verma, Anup Arora, Jassi, SC Mishra, Sanjeev Mishra, Mahesh Acharya, Shakeela Majid, Shivangi Shahi to name a few.

Aawara Balam cinematography is done by DK Sharma. Arvind has high expectations from this romantic drama.