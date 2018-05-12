Bhojpuri actor Dev Singh ties the knot in private ceremony — Watch video

New Delhi: One of the versatile actors of Bhojpuri film industry, actor Dev Singh has tied the knot in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding reception was attended by several celebrities from the Bhojpuri industry including superstar Ravi Kisan.

Uday Bhagat shared several videos from the wedding.

About him:

Dev Singh was born on September 28, 1982 in Asansol, West Bengal to Shri Hari Narayan Singh and Manti Singh. He has appeared in more than 50 films including 'Saugandh', 'Pawan Raja', 'Prem Leela', 'Loha Pahalwan' and is known for playing mostly negative roles.

He has also worked in several Hindi films.