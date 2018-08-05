हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Khesari Lal Yadav

Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav accuses ex-MP's kin of demanding Rs 2 cr extortion

Actor Khesari Lal Yadav has accused ex-MP of Maharajganj's nephew Sudhir Kumar Singh of demanding extortion, issuing death threats. 

Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav accuses ex-MP&#039;s kin of demanding Rs 2 cr extortion
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actor and playback singer Khesari Lal Yadav has registered a complaint against former Maharajganj MP Prabhu Nath Singh's nephew Sudhir Kumar Singh of demanding an extortion money of Rs 2 crore from him two years ago. 

Khesari, who lodged an FIR in Saran's Rasulpur police station has also accused Sudhir of threatening to kill him on June 28 this year. The FIR said that an audio clip of Khesari and Sudhir on phone has become viral on the social media. 

On the other hand, Sudhir has dismissed the allegations levelled against him by the popular Bhojpuri actor and called it a 'political conspiracy'. "When Khesari failed to perform at my brother's marriage two years ago even after accepting rs 50,000 as an advance, I had expressed my anguish. However, I never demanded any sort of extortion money from him," he was quoted as saying by TOI. 

Meanwhile, a probe has been launched into the matter. 

For the unversed, Khesari and Sudhir were once good friends. However, their friendship turned sour after a debate between the two took place on social media over the Bhojpuri language. Sudhir had accused Khesari of insulting Bhojpuri language and promoting obscenity through his films.

In addition, Khesari had announced to contest from on the ticket of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) from Maharajganj Lok Sabha seat, which has been dominated by former MP Prabhu Nath Singh. Considering this, it is being assumed that Sudhir will also be contesting from the same seat in the Lok Sabha elections, thus accepting a challenge from Khesari.

Tags:
Khesari Lal YadavMaharajganj Sudhir Kumar SinghPrabhu Nath SinghKhesari Lal Yadav FIRKhesari Lal Yadav filmsBhojpuri film news

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close